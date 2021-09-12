Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 45,498 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,498 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Alamos Gold worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 566,330 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.