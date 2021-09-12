Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,974 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in New Relic by 76.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93,668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in New Relic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in New Relic by 36.7% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

