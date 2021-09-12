Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 91 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after purchasing an additional 213,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.