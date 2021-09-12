Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,376 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 352,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

