InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $63,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $190,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 518,522 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $74,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

