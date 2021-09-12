5,653 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

