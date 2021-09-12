FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

