Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1,138.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.03. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

