Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman Buys 1,000 Shares

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 1,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FPI opened at $12.46 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.94 million, a P/E ratio of 623.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Farmland Partners by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

