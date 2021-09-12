O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in CVS Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 270.2% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 446,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,281,000 after buying an additional 326,115 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 52,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 10,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

