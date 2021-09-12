DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Todd Michael Wood Sells 442 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $15,991.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,329,096.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $107,329.60.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

