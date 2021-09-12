O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX opened at $110.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

