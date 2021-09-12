Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 191.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

CCIV opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.