Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $422,000 in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Model N by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Model N news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE MODN opened at $36.73 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

