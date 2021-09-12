Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,728,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 486,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,580,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,510,000 after buying an additional 478,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.15 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09.

