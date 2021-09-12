VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,479 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 37.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 55.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $934,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares in the company, valued at $24,317,488.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,052 shares of company stock worth $4,022,035. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $221.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.