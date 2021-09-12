Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,857.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,906 shares of company stock worth $22,354,090. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

