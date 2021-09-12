Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 10,650 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $34.04 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.