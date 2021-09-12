Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,837,000 after buying an additional 374,447 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,919 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Aramark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Aramark stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. Aramark has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

