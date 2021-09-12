Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after buying an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,561,000 after buying an additional 839,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after buying an additional 70,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

