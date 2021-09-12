Bp Plc Has $247,000 Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 82.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

