Bp Plc Lowers Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

