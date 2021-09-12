Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 719 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,366 shares of company stock worth $3,005,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

