Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.09 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

