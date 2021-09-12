Hancock Whitney Corp Has $444,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,919 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

