1,080 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.