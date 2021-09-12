Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 4,249 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.