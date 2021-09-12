Madison Asset Management LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $96.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $99.73. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

