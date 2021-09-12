Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 52.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,389 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 117,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69.

