Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 119 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

STZ opened at $213.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

