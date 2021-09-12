Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $121.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

