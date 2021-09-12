iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Lessened by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,370,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $78.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74.

