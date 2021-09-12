Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 593 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 164.8% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 178,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 110,851 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 3,235.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 178.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 937.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 158,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36.

