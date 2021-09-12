O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,808 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

