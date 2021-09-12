O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,231 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,011 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $210.30 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.71.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.