O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,369 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,809,000 after purchasing an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

