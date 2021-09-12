Sei Investments Co. Buys 33,131 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 192.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after acquiring an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNX opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

