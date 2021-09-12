Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,903,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 111,040 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Microsoft worth $1,057,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after buying an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.27 and a 200 day moving average of $263.21. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

