Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. decreased their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 10,952 shares of company stock worth $524,990 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDOT opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

