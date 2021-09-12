Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,118 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57,665 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $296,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

