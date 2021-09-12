Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $498.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.