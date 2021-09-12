Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 170 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Acas LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG opened at $88.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.