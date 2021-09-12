BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,668,000 after acquiring an additional 865,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

