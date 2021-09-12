United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

URI opened at $341.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.14. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.