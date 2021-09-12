IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $681.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $677.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.