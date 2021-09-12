BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.19% of BRP worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $96.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.