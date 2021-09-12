Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.02.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

