Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,606 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of BOX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 732,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 118,788 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $22.84 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.