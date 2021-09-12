Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $34,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

