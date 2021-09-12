Bp Plc Acquires New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bp Plc bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after buying an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,912 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $93.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.